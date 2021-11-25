Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Prim leads Missouri St. past George Washington 72-54

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 08:55
Prim leads Missouri St. past George Washington 72-54

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Gaige Prim had 20 points as Missouri State beat George Washington 72-54 on Wednesday in the Naples Invitational.

Jaylen Minnett had 16 points for Missouri State (4-2). Ja'Monta Black added 14 points. Isiaih Mosley had seven rebounds.

James Bishop had 17 points for the Colonials (2-6). Joe Bamisile added 12 points and seven rebounds. Noel Brown also had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 10:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden