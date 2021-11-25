Alexa
Brashear carries Western Kentucky past Alabama A&M 88-62

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 08:22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Sherman Brashear had 18 points to lead five Western Kentucky players in double figures as the Hilltoppers routed Alabama A&M 88-62 on Wednesday.

Jairus Hamilton scored 15 points for the Hilltoppers, Luke Frampton scochipped in 12 points, Josh Anderson 11 and Jamarion Sharp 10.

Garrett Hicks had 21 points for the Bulldogs (1-4) which now have dropped four straight.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 10:37 GMT+08:00

