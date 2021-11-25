Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ray scores 20 to lead Hofstra over Molloy 87-49

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 08:29
Ray scores 20 to lead Hofstra over Molloy 87-49

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Ray had 20 points and Hofstra beat Division II-level Molloy 87-49 on Wednesday.

Zach Cooks had 14 points for Hofstra (2-4) and Aaron Estrada scored 14 points with seven rebounds. Omar Silverio scored 12 points and Darlinstone Dubar had a career-high 12 rebounds and scored 11 for the Pride.

Kendell Ogilvie had 13 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Sey Dieng scored 12 and Frank Phelan grabbed seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 10:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden