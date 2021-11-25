Alexa
Quisenberry lifts Fordham over Rice 84-74

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 08:16
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 24 points and Antonio Dave Jr. scored 20 and Fordham defeated Rice 84-74 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday.

Antrell Charlton added 18 points for Fordham (4-3) and Chuba Ohams scored 11.

Carl Pierre tied a career high with 26 points for the Owls (4-3) and Travis Evee 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 09:43 GMT+08:00

