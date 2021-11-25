Sangfor Technologies Named in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software for the Third Consecutive Year.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 November 2021 - Sangfor Technologies is proud to announce its HCI (Hyperconverged Infrastructure) product inclusion Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, published on the 17 November 2021, for the Third Consecutive Year, and as the one of the only two vendors located its HQ in Asia.





Sangfor HCI clients are spread across the APAC and EMEA regions. Sangfor believes that their solutions, popular with SMBs and multi-national clients alike, are a proven success in a variety of verticals including healthcare, government, manufacturing and education.

What Sangfor HCI Customers Are Saying(Source: Gartner Peer Insights)

"High service standards for manufacturers, simple product use and high stability" from an engineer, Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation in Government institution. (December 22, 2020)

"Excellent security features embedded HCI in the market" from a consultant, Enterprise Architecture and Technology in a 500M - 1B USD firm size. (June 1, 2021)

" Sangfor's HCI solution can be deployed very quickly and operate easily " from an IT Manager, Security and Risk Management in a 3B - 10B USD firm size. (April 28, 2021)





The Hyper converged Infrastructure Market

According to Gartner, "The HCI software market is demonstrating increasing maturity. Indications of this are some vendor consolidation and slowing growth. An additional factor is the rationalization of the most predominant use cases now to four: cloud-native, edge, hybrid cloud and VDI. It should be noted that VDI may not have remained as a predominant use case if it was not for the impact of COVID-19 in the form of an ongoing need for many organizations to support remote working." *1

The global Virtualization Infrastructure Software Market is expected to grow up to 8 billion USD by 2025 (Source: Gartner Forecast: Enterprise Infrastructure Software, Worldwide, 2019-2025, 3Q21 ). In another Gartner report, it says "Gartner expects integrated systems to grow to $19.9 billion in 2025, a five-year CAGR of 10.8%, reflecting growth in hyperconverged integrated systems and reference architecture systems. This growth rate is up from the prior forecast of a five-year CAGR of 9.7% for the 2020 through 2025 period" (Source: Gartner Forecast Analysis: Integrated Systems, Worldwide ). Such growth is a direct by product of the pressing need for more public cloud-like speed, efficiency and security – a need HCI fills, with simplified datacentre operations and easy scalability.

Sangfor Cloud Solutions

Sangfor's hyperconverged infrastructure solution, HCI, is next-generation cloud IT architecture, with converged storage, compute, networking and security on a single stack. Its well-earned reputation is due to its 0-RPO, 99.99% availability, 50% higher IOPS than other solutions on the market, and it's single-pane-of-glass management.

Sangfor HCI uses an aServer appliance to enable quick and easy deployment, melding easily with most 3 rd party software. Sangfor customers use Sangfor HCI to build their own private cloud, extend an existing public cloud, and helps enterprise achieve a true hybrid cloud, if they are so inclined. Its own hypervisor makes it an ideal choice for midsize organizations that look for a secured and easily manageable hybrid cloud solution. The success of Sangfor's HCI solution, along with their suite of security, cloud and infrastructure solutions, have built Sangfor a loyal following, and attracted high-value partners, tasked with enabling Sangfor's Managed Cloud Service offerings and products. Our commitment to excellence and meeting customer needs continues to open doors in every region and vertical across the globe, with Sangfor's most extensive work in the APAC and EMEA regions.





For more in-depth information from Gartner on Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, click HERE!





About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is an APAC-based, global leading vendor of IT infrastructure solutions specializing in network security, cloud computing and network optimization. Visit us at www.sangfor.com to learn more about Sangfor's solutions and let Sangfor make each user's digital transformation easier and more secure.





