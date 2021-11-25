Alexa
Walker scores 27 to carry Air Force past Denver 66-65

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 07:39
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A.J. Walker had 27 points as Air Force held off Denver 66-65 on Wednesday.

Jake Heidbreder made a pair of foul shots with 30 seconds to put the Falcons up by the final margin. Denver called an immediate timeout to set a play but Taelyr Gatlin missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

Ethan Taylor had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Air Force (5-1), which earned its fifth straight win. Jeffrey Mills distributed seven assists.

Michael Henn had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Pioneers (3-4), KJ Hunt scored 15 with six assists and Jordan Johnson scored 12.

The Pioneers now have lost three of their last four.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 09:07 GMT+08:00

