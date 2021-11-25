European powers joined by Sporting in Champs League last 16

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, 3rd from left, is shown a yellow card by the referee during a Group B Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid... AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, 3rd from left, is shown a yellow card by the referee during a Group B Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and AC Milan at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, unseen, scores his side's second goal past Sheriff's goalkeeper Giorgos Athanasiadis during the Champions League, group D so... Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, unseen, scores his side's second goal past Sheriff's goalkeeper Giorgos Athanasiadis during the Champions League, group D soccer match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Real Madrid in Tiraspol, the capital of the breakaway region of Transnistria, a disputed territory unrecognized by the international community, in Moldova, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League, group D soccer match between Sheriff Tiraspol ... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League, group D soccer match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Real Madrid in Tiraspol, the capital of the breakaway region of Transnistria, a disputed territory unrecognized by the international community, in Moldova, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, attempts a shot at goal in front of Porto's goalkeeper Diogo Costa and misses during the Champions League group B so... Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, attempts a shot at goal in front of Porto's goalkeeper Diogo Costa and misses during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and FC Porto at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino, right, is challenged by Porto's Mehdi Taremi during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and FC Po... Liverpool's Takumi Minamino, right, is challenged by Porto's Mehdi Taremi during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and FC Porto at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Dortmund's Axel Witsel, right, and Sporting's Pedro Goncalves compete for the ball during a Champions League Group C soccer match between Sporting CP ... Dortmund's Axel Witsel, right, and Sporting's Pedro Goncalves compete for the ball during a Champions League Group C soccer match between Sporting CP and Borussia Dortmund at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, left, and Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi battle for the ball during the Champions League, Group A match between Ma... Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, left, and Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi battle for the ball during the Champions League, Group A match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Wednesday Nov. 24, 2021. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, scores his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germ... PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, scores his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-... PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Sain... Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Ajax's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vo... Ajax's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo)

AC Milan's Junior Messias, right, celebrates with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left and Alessandro Florenzi after scoring the opening goal during a Group B Cha... AC Milan's Junior Messias, right, celebrates with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left and Alessandro Florenzi after scoring the opening goal during a Group B Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and AC Milan at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Liverpool's Thiago, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and FC P... Liverpool's Thiago, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and FC Porto at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Sporting's Pedro Goncalves celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during a Champions League Group C soccer match between Sporting CP and Boru... Sporting's Pedro Goncalves celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during a Champions League Group C soccer match between Sporting CP and Borussia Dortmund at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and... Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

The parade of European powers advancing to the Champions League knockout stage Wednesday was disrupted by Sporting Lisbon completing a stunning turnaround to join them.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are back in the round of 16 after beating teams they lost to in September. Paris Saint-Germain also goes through despite its 2-1 loss at City after leading through Kylian Mbappé's goal early in the second half.

Madrid’s 3-0 win at Sheriff — avenging a 2-1 home defeat to the champion of Moldova two months ago — ensured Inter Milan also advanced from Group D by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0.

Three-time European champion Inter returns to the round of 16 after a 10-year absence, though Sporting ended a 13-year wait by beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1.

Sporting seemed overmatched in September when routed at home by Ajax then beaten in Dortmund, but three straight wins have proved enough for the surprise Portuguese title-winner to advance with a game to spare.

Ajax and Liverpool extended their dominating group-stage campaigns with fifth straight wins.

Ajax’s 2-1 win at Beşiktaş came thanks to two goals from record-setting forward Sébastien Haller, who came on as a substitute. Haller has now scored in his first five career Champions League games and is the fastest player to get to nine goals in the competition.

Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 win over Porto and moved an astonishing 10 points clear of the Portuguese team in second place in Group B that promises a tense final round on Dec. 7.

AC Milan is still in contention after finding an 88th-minute goal to win 1-0 at Atlético Madrid. That left both teams on four points with Milan next hosting Liverpool and last-place Atlético going to Porto.

Leipzig overwhelmed Club Brugge 5-0 in Belgium in their battle to finish third in Group A behind Man City and PSG.

Third-place teams in Champions League groups earn a ticket to the second-tier Europa League knockout playoffs in February. Dortmund and Sheriff will be among them.

UEFA makes knockout draws in all three European club competitions on Dec. 13.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports