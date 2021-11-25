Alexa
European powers joined by Sporting in Champs League last 16

By GRAHAM DUNBAR , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/25 07:18
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and...
Sporting's Pedro Goncalves celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during a Champions League Group C soccer match between Sporting CP and Boru...
Liverpool's Thiago, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and FC P...
AC Milan's Junior Messias, right, celebrates with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left and Alessandro Florenzi after scoring the opening goal during a Group B Cha...
Ajax's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vo...
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Sain...
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-...
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, scores his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germ...
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, left, and Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi battle for the ball during the Champions League, Group A match between Ma...
Dortmund's Axel Witsel, right, and Sporting's Pedro Goncalves compete for the ball during a Champions League Group C soccer match between Sporting CP ...
Liverpool's Takumi Minamino, right, is challenged by Porto's Mehdi Taremi during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and FC Po...
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, attempts a shot at goal in front of Porto's goalkeeper Diogo Costa and misses during the Champions League group B so...
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League, group D soccer match between Sheriff Tiraspol ...
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, unseen, scores his side's second goal past Sheriff's goalkeeper Giorgos Athanasiadis during the Champions League, group D so...
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, 3rd from left, is shown a yellow card by the referee during a Group B Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid...

The parade of European powers advancing to the Champions League knockout stage Wednesday was disrupted by Sporting Lisbon completing a stunning turnaround to join them.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are back in the round of 16 after beating teams they lost to in September. Paris Saint-Germain also goes through despite its 2-1 loss at City after leading through Kylian Mbappé's goal early in the second half.

Madrid’s 3-0 win at Sheriff — avenging a 2-1 home defeat to the champion of Moldova two months ago — ensured Inter Milan also advanced from Group D by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0.

Three-time European champion Inter returns to the round of 16 after a 10-year absence, though Sporting ended a 13-year wait by beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1.

Sporting seemed overmatched in September when routed at home by Ajax then beaten in Dortmund, but three straight wins have proved enough for the surprise Portuguese title-winner to advance with a game to spare.

Ajax and Liverpool extended their dominating group-stage campaigns with fifth straight wins.

Ajax’s 2-1 win at Beşiktaş came thanks to two goals from record-setting forward Sébastien Haller, who came on as a substitute. Haller has now scored in his first five career Champions League games and is the fastest player to get to nine goals in the competition.

Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 win over Porto and moved an astonishing 10 points clear of the Portuguese team in second place in Group B that promises a tense final round on Dec. 7.

AC Milan is still in contention after finding an 88th-minute goal to win 1-0 at Atlético Madrid. That left both teams on four points with Milan next hosting Liverpool and last-place Atlético going to Porto.

Leipzig overwhelmed Club Brugge 5-0 in Belgium in their battle to finish third in Group A behind Man City and PSG.

Third-place teams in Champions League groups earn a ticket to the second-tier Europa League knockout playoffs in February. Dortmund and Sheriff will be among them.

UEFA makes knockout draws in all three European club competitions on Dec. 13.

