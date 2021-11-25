Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexico gets female central bank head, supreme court justice

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 06:59
Mexico gets female central bank head, supreme court justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president nominated the first woman to serve as governor of the country’s central bank Wednesday, saying that getting women into high office was a priority.

The move comes one day after another female justice was named to the Supreme Court.

“Women continue to be a priority," President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday. “For the first time, a woman is going to head the Bank of Mexico.”

But there was little room for celebration about the nomination of Victoria Rodríguez Ceja to head the Bank of Mexico. She still must be approved by the Senate.

On Wednesday, the Mexican peso dropped to 21.44 to $1, chalking up a loss of almost 2.5% in two days. And the country’s statistics institute said annual inflation was running at about 7% in late November, neither of which are good signs.

Banco Base said in a report that the nomination of Rodríguez Ceja, who currently serves as an assitant finance secretary, “was a surprise for markets and generated uncertainty about expectations for the central bank's monetary policy.”

The central bank has been slow to raise its base interest rate, currently around 5%. But the bank has to walk a fine line to avoid choking off the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Loretta Ortiz was named to Mexico's Supreme Court, four of whose 11 justices are now women.

Updated : 2021-11-25 09:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden