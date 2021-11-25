Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Simmons carries UT-Martin past Carver Bible 103-43

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 06:49
Simmons carries UT-Martin past Carver Bible 103-43

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Darius Simmons had 18 points as UT-Martin romped past Carver Bible 103-43 on Wednesday.

KJ Simon and KK Curry added 16 points each for UT Martin (3-3). Simon also had eight rebounds, while Curry posted three blocks. Bernie Andre had 13 points.

Antwon Ferrell had 13 points for the Cougars. Sims Glenn added seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 08:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden