Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter Jr. carries Navy over Washington College 89-40

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 06:46
Carter Jr. carries Navy over Washington College 89-40

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. posted 10 points and Navy beat Division III-level Washington College 89-40 on Wednesday.

Navy (4-2) built an 18-4 lead and never trailed. Tyler Nelson and Jaylen Walker combined to grab 16 rebounds as the Midshipmen owned a 41-24 advantage on the boards.

Jason Zielinski and Sam Carrao each scored five points for the Shoremen. Washington College finished 13-for-46 (28.3%) shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 08:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden