Liverpool makes it 5 wins from 5 in Champions League

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 06:05
Liverpool's Thiago celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and FC Porto at...
Liverpool's Thiago celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and FC Porto at...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Thiago Alcantara’s sublime long-range strike and Mohamed Salah’s latest individual goal maintained Liverpool’s perfect record in its Champions League group with a 2-0 win over Porto on Wednesday.

Liverpool was assured of advancing to the last 16 even before its fifth straight victory in Group B, while Porto stayed in second place ahead of a match against Atlético Madrid in two weeks that will help to determine which team qualifies with the English club.

Thiago’s 52nd-minute opener was a thing of beauty, the Spain midfielder meeting a headed clearance with a first-time shot off his laces from 30 meters (yards) out that stayed low and flew into the corner.

Salah then scored a 10th goal in his last 10 Champions League games — and his 17th in all competitions this season — by dropping his shoulder as he drifted into the area from the right and shooting low inside the near post in the 70th.

Liverpool will look to complete a sweep of victories in the group stage, a feat never achieved by an English team, in its closing game against AC Milan.

On the same night, Porto hosts Atlético, which like Milan has four points. A win would guarantee Porto’s progression to the knockout stage.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-25 07:34 GMT+08:00

