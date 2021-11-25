How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks ended with scant gains after another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market remained unsettled ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The S&P 500 edged higher, even as slightly more stocks fell than rose. The index, which set a record high last Thursday, was pushed and pulled by swings in technology and consumer-focused companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower and the Nasdaq rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.76 points, or 0.2%, to 4,701.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.42 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,804.38.

The Nasdaq rose 70.09 points, or 0.4%, to 15,845.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.60 points, or 0.2%, to 2,331.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.50 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 202.40 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 212.21 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.70 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 945.39 points, or 25.2%.

The Dow is up 5,197.90 points, or 17%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,956.94 points, or 22.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 356.60 points, or 18.1%.