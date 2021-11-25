Alexa
Shungu's buzzer-beater gets Vermont past Appalachian State

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 05:28
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ben Shungu posted 17 points and hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer as Vermont beat Appalachian State 65-63 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday.

Adrian Delph's 3-pointer for Appalachian State tied the game at 63 with 16 seconds to play. Following a Mountaineers' timeout, Shungu dribbled the floor at the top of the arc before rattling in the game winner.

Ryan Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (5-2).

Delph had 22 points for the Mountaineers (3-4). Justin Forrest added 16 points. Michael Almonacy had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

