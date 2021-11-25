BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2512 Down 56 Dec 2469 2469 2456 2456 Down 22 Jan 2512 Down 56 Mar 2568 2571 2495 2512 Down 56 May 2580 2588 2511 2526 Down 58 Jul 2582 2585 2510 2523 Down 59 Sep 2578 2579 2509 2520 Down 54 Dec 2561 2561 2505 2512 Down 50 Mar 2553 2553 2501 2505 Down 48 May 2512 2512 2498 2498 Down 48 Jul 2507 2507 2491 2494 Down 48 Sep 2499 2499 2487 2487 Down 47