BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2512
|Down
|56
|Dec
|2469
|2469
|2456
|2456
|Down
|22
|Jan
|2512
|Down
|56
|Mar
|2568
|2571
|2495
|2512
|Down
|56
|May
|2580
|2588
|2511
|2526
|Down
|58
|Jul
|2582
|2585
|2510
|2523
|Down
|59
|Sep
|2578
|2579
|2509
|2520
|Down
|54
|Dec
|2561
|2561
|2505
|2512
|Down
|50
|Mar
|2553
|2553
|2501
|2505
|Down
|48
|May
|2512
|2512
|2498
|2498
|Down
|48
|Jul
|2507
|2507
|2491
|2494
|Down
|48
|Sep
|2499
|2499
|2487
|2487
|Down
|47