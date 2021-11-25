James scores 23 to lead Rider over Bucknell 85-79

RIVIERA MAYA (AP) — Mervin James had 23 points and Rider beat Bucknell 85-79 in the Mayan Division of the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday.

Trailing 73-69, Rider used a 16-6 run in the final 5:20 to secure the win.

Dimencio Vaughn had 16 points and eight rebounds for Rider (3-4) and Dwight Murray Jr. scored 12, grabbed 10 rebounds and passed a half-dozen assists. Corey McKeithan scored 12 points.

Xander Rice scored a career-high 24 points and had eight rebounds for the Bison (1-5). Jake van der Heijden added 15 points. Andrew Funk had 12 points.

The Broncs evened the season series against the Bison. Bucknell defeated Rider 81-74 last week. Bucknell has lost three straight.

