Swain scores 16 to lead Yale over Milwaukee 69-56

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Azar Swain scored 16 points and Yale ended a two-game skid beating Milwaukee 69-56 on Wednesday in the Fort Meyers Tip-Off.

Michael Feinberg scored 12 points for Yale (4-3), Eze Dike scored 10 with six assists and EJ Jarvis scored 10.

Matthue Cotton scored five points despite heading into the matchup as the Bulldogs' second leading scorer at 12.0 points per game. He finished 0-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Donovan Newby had 16 points with four 3s for the Panthers (1-4) whose losing streak stretched to four games. DeAndre Gholston scored 13 and Joey St. Pierre scored 10 points with 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com