Haller scores twice as Ajax beats Besiktas 2-1 in CL

Ajax players celebrate with Sebastien Haller, second left, who scored his side's first goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between B... Ajax players celebrate with Sebastien Haller, second left, who scored his side's first goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo)

Besiktas players celebrate scoring their side's first goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vodafone ... Besiktas players celebrate scoring their side's first goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo)

Besiktas' Rachid Ghezzal, left, celebrates with Mehmet Topal after he scored his side's first goal with a penalty during the Champions League group C ... Besiktas' Rachid Ghezzal, left, celebrates with Mehmet Topal after he scored his side's first goal with a penalty during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo)

Ajax's goalkeeper Andre Onana warms up prior to the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vodafone Park Stadium in Is... Ajax's goalkeeper Andre Onana warms up prior to the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo)

Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui, center, makes a hand ball as he jumps with Besiktas' Mehmet Topal, left, during the Champions League group C soccer match be... Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui, center, makes a hand ball as he jumps with Besiktas' Mehmet Topal, left, during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. The foul in the penalty box resulted in a penalty shot and Besiktas' first goal. (AP Photo)

Besiktas' Rachid Ghezzal celebrates scoring his side's first goal from a penalty shot during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besikta... Besiktas' Rachid Ghezzal celebrates scoring his side's first goal from a penalty shot during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo)

Ajax's Sebastien Haller points as he celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group C soccer match be... Ajax's Sebastien Haller points as he celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo)

Ajax's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vo... Ajax's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Sebastien Haller brought his Champions League goal tally to nine this season as he came off the bench to score both goals as Ajax beat Besiktas 2-1 on Wednesday to secure the top spot in Group C with five straight wins.

Ivory Coast striker Haller, who came on at halftime, has now scored in his first five Champions League matches, a feat only previously achieved by Alessandro Del Piero, Diego Costa and Erling Haaland. He is the first player to score nine goals in his first five matches in the competition.

“I just tried to keep my focus, stay in the game and, yes, be important for the team,” he told Dutch television.

Haller first tapped in from close range after a cross by Nicolas Tagliafico in the 54th minute and then deflected a shot by Lisandro Martinez into the roof of the net 15 minutes later.

Haller is level with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski as the top scorer in the Champions League this season.

Rachid Ghezzal had given Besiktas the lead from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Noussair Mazraoui handled the ball from a corner by Ghezzal.

Ajax squandered good chances before the break, with Mohamed Daramy missing the target twice from good positions and seeing Mert Gunok save a powerful shot.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag replaced Daramy with Haller at halftime.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, playing his first Champions League game since his return from a nine-month doping suspension, made two good saves to keep Ajax in the match in the first half.

