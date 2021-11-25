Alexa
Hampton carries Long Beach St. over Wright St. 85-76

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 04:03
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Joe Hampton scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and Joel Murray scored 21 and Long Beach State beat Wright State 85-76 on Wednesday in the Naples Invitational.

Hampton made 9 of 11-shot attempts coming off the bench to help Long Beach State end a four-game losing streak. Colin Slater had 13 points for Long Beach State (2-4) and Jadon Jones scored 11 with three blocks.

Grant Basile had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders (1-5), who have now lost five straight. Tanner Holden scored 21 points and Trey Calvin 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 06:02 GMT+08:00

