Bib Bradley to coach Toronto after leaving Los Angeles

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 23:50
Los Angeles FC head coach Bob Bradley catches the abll as it sails out of play in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids, ...

TORONTO (AP) — Bob Bradley was hired Wednesday as Toronto's head coach and sporting director, six days after he left as coach of Los Angeles FC.

Bradley, 63, is the father of Toronto captain Michael Bradley.

Toronto fired coach Chris Armas in July after one win, eight losses and two draws. Javier Perez took over as interim coach, and the team finished 13th among 14 teams in the Eastern Conference this year, winning six, losing 18 and drawing 10.

General manager Ali Curtis' departure was announced Monday.

Bradley is the second-winningest coach in MLS history. He had 58 wins, 34 losses and 32 draws in Los Angeles' first four seasons.

He has an MLS record of 182 wins, 127 losses and 86 draws, third in victories behind Bruce Arena and Sigi Schmid.

After coaching the Chicago Fire and MetroStars, Bradley led the U.S. from 2006-11, Egypt (2011-13), Norway's Stabaek (2014-16), France's Le Havre (2015–16), the English Premier League's Swansea (2016) and Los Angeles.

Updated : 2021-11-25 01:29 GMT+08:00

