NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|300
|177
|2-4-0
|5-0-0
|5-1-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|295
|176
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|5-4-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|Miami
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|201
|269
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|4-5-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|178
|320
|2-3-0
|0-5-0
|2-6-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|291
|254
|4-2-0
|4-1-0
|5-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|309
|245
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|5-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Houston
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|150
|271
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
|2-5-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|Jacksonville
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|159
|262
|2-4-0
|0-4-0
|2-5-0
|0-3-0
|0-3-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|247
|230
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|268
|216
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|1
|.550
|214
|226
|3-2-1
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|244
|251
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|4-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-4-0
|5-0-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|260
|265
|3-3-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-4-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|Las Vegas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|223
|262
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|293
|214
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|297
|260
|1-4-0
|4-2-0
|1-3-0
|4-3-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|212
|267
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|0-4-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|189
|246
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-5-0
|0-2-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|309
|222
|5-0-0
|2-3-0
|2-0-0
|5-3-0
|1-1-0
|New Orleans
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|251
|218
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|4-4-0
|1-2-0
|Carolina
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|226
|220
|2-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-5-0
|2-0-0
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|178
|288
|1-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|247
|214
|4-0-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|6-2-0
|2-1-0
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|255
|242
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|4-2-0
|2-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|163
|240
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|0
|9
|1
|.050
|160
|273
|0-4-0
|0-5-1
|0-3-1
|0-6-0
|0-3-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|3-2-0
|6-0-0
|4-0-0
|5-2-0
|4-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|271
|227
|3-2-0
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|5-2-0
|1-2-0
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|246
|222
|1-4-0
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|4-4-0
|1-3-0
|Seattle
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|194
|209
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
___
Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, Arizona
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.