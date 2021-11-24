Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden to nominate Shalanda Young as budget director

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/24 21:23
FILE - Shalanda Young testifies during a Senate Budget Committee hearing to examine her nomination to be Deputy Director of the Office of Management a...

FILE - Shalanda Young testifies during a Senate Budget Committee hearing to examine her nomination to be Deputy Director of the Office of Management a...

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to nominate Shalanda Young to head the Office of Management and Budget, according to a person familiar with his plans on Wednesday.

Young has served as acting director of the office for much of the year. Biden’s first nominee for the position, Neera Tanden, faced bipartisan criticism for her previous attacks on lawmakers and withdrew from consideration.

Young faces her own Senate confirmation vote, but she was initially confirmed to her current role in March with nearly two-thirds support and the backing of multiple Republicans. As the former staff director of the House Appropriations Committee, Young had the support of top Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She would be the first Black woman to lead the OMB.

Biden is expected to nominate Nani Coloretti, a senior vice president at the Urban Institute think tank, as deputy director. If confirmed, that would make Coloretti one of the highest Asian Americans in government and it would be the first time the OMB is led by two women of color.

The head of the Office of Management and Budget is tasked with putting together the administration’s budget and overseeing a wide range of logistical and regulatory issues across the federal government.

The person familiar with Biden's plans wasn’t authorized to speak about them publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Updated : 2021-11-24 23:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration