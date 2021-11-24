Japan media: Chinese ships simulated landing east of Taiwan in mid-November

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese Navy vessels simulated a landing attack against Taiwan in mid-November in an area just 111 kilometers east of the country, Japan’s Sankei Shimbun reported Wednesday (Nov. 24).

The ships were seen maneuvering around the waters near Japan’s Okinawa, Yonaguni, and Taiwan, according to the report. Both were amphibious transport landing dock ships of the Yuzhao Class, also known as Type 071.

After moving south between Taiwan and Yonaguni on Nov. 14, the ships lingered in the area east of Hualien County, but it was not clear what they did there, according to CNA.

The Japanese newspaper explained how a Chinese attack was more likely to target Taiwan’s west coast, as the east coast featured numerous steep cliffs and few spots easy to land on. However, the report noted how a military airport near Hualien might provide refuge to Taiwan Air Force planes if China launched a missile attack against the west coast.

The Sankei Shimbun quoted an unnamed Taiwan official as saying China might add southwestern islands in Japan as targets during a war, while the communist country’s Marines were practicing amphibious landings, as well as how to occupy small islands and repel air and sea attacks.

The report also mentioned that the Chinese Navy’s Type 071 ships could carry four helicopters and 900 soldiers, as well as smaller landing vessels and amphibious vehicles. There were eight of the ships in operation, with the first of a newer version, Type 075, having been launched in April.