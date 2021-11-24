Alexa
Taiwan president condemns Chinese sanctions against Far Eastern Group

Arbitrary action against Taiwanese businesses will damage relations, says Tsai

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/24 19:29
Archived photo of President Tsai Ing-wen speaking at a DPP meeting. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China should immediately stop its arbitrary sanctions against Taiwanese businesses operating in the country, as they would only drive both sides further apart, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Wednesday (Nov. 24).

Her comments made at a weekly leadership meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which she chairs, followed sanctions by five Chinese provinces against Taiwan’s Far Eastern Group and comments by Chinese officials attacking supposed links between corporations and the Taiwan Independence movement.

Tsai said China had used information about political donations published by Taiwan’s top government watchdog, the Control Yuan, to try and interfere in the country’s democratic development, the Liberty Times reported. Such an attitude was not only unhelpful to trade relations, but would also inflict grave damage on links as a whole, the president said.

Businesses from Taiwan have made considerable contributions to the development of China’s economy and society, according to Tsai. Arbitrary sanctions based on political motives were only likely to widen the gap between Taiwan and China and worsen the communist country’s environment for investors at a time when supply chains were already on the move.

Tsai called on all sides in Taiwan to tell Beijing to stop this kind of behavior lest it cause even more damage to economic and trade relations between the two sides.
