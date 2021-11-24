Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Australian to work with England's bowlers ahead of Ashes

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 18:02
Australian to work with England's bowlers ahead of Ashes

LONDON (AP) — An Australian will work as a consultant with England’s pace bowlers ahead of the Ashes series against Australia that starts next month.

Troy Cooley will support the bowlers’ preparations at their training camp in Brisbane and later assist the seamers in England’s second-string Lions squad which is also in Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Wednesday.

“Troy’s understanding of what it takes to be successful in Australian conditions is second to none, and the players are sure to benefit hugely,” said Mo Bobat, the ECB’s performance director.

The 55-year-old Cooley was England’s bowling coach when the team won the Ashes on home soil in a memorable series in 2005. He then joined Cricket Australia and worked at the organization’s Center of Excellence in Brisbane.

The Ashes series starts Dec. 8 with the first test in Brisbane.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-24 19:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration