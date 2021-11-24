Taiwanese grandparents team up for League of Legends competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Grandesports Championship is set to take place on Sunday (Nov. 28), with three teams composed of a total of 28 esports players averaging 65 years of age competing at the game League of Legends.

Nearly decade ago, the documentary “Go Grandriders,” created with help from the Hondao Senior Citizen’s Welfare Foundation, impressed Taiwan with its story of senior citizens riding scooters on an 1178-kilometer journey.

This year, the foundation is promoting the Grandesports Championship to increase positive perceptions of older adults and showcase the courage and perseverance of the elder generation.



(Facebook, Hondao Senior Citizen’s Welfare Foundation image)

The three esports teams were established separately in the north, south, and central regions of Taiwan. A total of 28 grandparents were recruited and trained from August to November and given 10 esports lessons.

Although inexperienced with videogames, these seniors were not above learning tactics from their coaches and grandchildren, spending an immense amount of time on practicing skills and learning tactics. Some even traveled hours each week to take esports classes.

The passion and ambition of the grandparents infected their families. Some of the grandkids even made marks on their keyboard to help them remember how to play the games.



(Facebook, Hondao Senior Citizen’s Welfare Foundation photo)

It only took two months for the complete beginners to rise to the level of professional esports players, and now they are ready for their big moment. The championship will be streamed by the Hondao Senior Citizen’s Welfare Foundation on Facebook and broadcast on Yahoo TV.