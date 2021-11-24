Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattled eastern Taiwan at 5:55 p.m. this evening (Nov. 24), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 80.6 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 25.5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in Hualien County, Nantou County, New Taipei City, and Taipei City. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Taichung City, Taitung County, Taoyuan City, Keelung City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Yunlin County, Changhua County, Chiayi County, and Miaoli County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.