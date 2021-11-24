Taiwan sees inflation subside in 2022

NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin is optimistic that inflation will soften in 2022. NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin is optimistic that inflation will soften in 2022. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Experts predict inflation will fall below 1% next year as Taiwan’s economy was likely to flash a red light in October for the ninth month running, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said Wednesday (Nov. 24).

In the NDC’s five-color system reflecting the country’s performance, red signifies overheating or a booming economy. The results for the month of October will be announced Friday (Nov. 26), but Kung expressed optimism, CNA reported.

As oil prices began to fall and the disruption of supply lines came to an end, inflationary pressures would diminish, leading the increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to slow down from an estimated 2% for 2021 to less than 1% next year, according to the minister.

Current economic problems and inflationary pressures should decline as time progresses, seeing a return to normal during 2022, Kung said. While export growth was softening, the NDC saw a strengthening of domestic consumption helping Taiwan’s economy move in the right direction.