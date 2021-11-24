Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Germany's Greens say deal ready for 3-party coalition

By FRANK JORDANS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/24 16:46
Germany's Greens say deal ready for 3-party coalition

BERLIN (AP) — The three parties negotiating to form Germany's next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, the environmentalist Greens said in a statement.

The center-left Social Democrats have been negotiating with the Green party and the pro-business Free Democrats since narrowly winning a national election on Sept. 26.

If approved by party members in the coming weeks, the three-way alliance would replace the current grand coalition of Social Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats.

Merkel, who didn't run for a fifth term, is likely to be succeeded by current Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats.

The negotiations over the unprecedented three-way alliance were relatively harmonious and speedy compared to previous coalition talks. But the political transition — with Merkel as caretaker — has hampered Germany's response to the latest rise in coronavirus cases.

Few details have emerged from the closed-doors talks, including how the parties will divide up the ministerial portfolios.

A preliminary agreement last month indicated that Germany would bring forward its deadline for ending the use of coal-fueled power from 2038 to 2030, while expanding the rollout of renewable energy generation.

At the Free Democrats’ insistence, the prospective partners said they won’t raise taxes or loosen curbs on running up debt, making financing a central issue.

Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats are currently preoccupied with a leadership contest over who is become their next leader and revive the party's fortunes after it suffered its worst-ever election result.

Updated : 2021-11-24 17:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault