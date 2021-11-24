Alexa
After scoreless game, RSL eliminates Sounders in shootout

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/24 16:08
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa motions to fans in a gesture to quiet them after the team's win over the Seattle Sounders in penalty kicks after...
Seattle Sounders' Kelyn Rowe stands on the pitch after missing a shot during penalty kicks in the team's MLS first-round playoff soccer match against ...
Real Salt Lake's Justen Glad scores against the Seattle Sounders in penalty-kick shootout in an MLS first-round playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Real Salt Lake players react after defeating the Seattle Sounders during a penalty-kick shootout in an MLS first-round playoff soccer match Tuesday, N...
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, left, walks away as Real Salt Lake players celebrate a win in an MLS first-round playoff soccer match Tuesday...
Real Salt Lake players celebrate the team's win over the Seattle Sounders in a penalty-kick shootout in an MLS first-round playoff soccer match Tuesda...
Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro, center, takes a shot that missed against Real Salt Lake during the second overtime of an MLS first-round playoff so...

SEATTLE (AP) — Justen Glad scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a penalty shootout and Real Salt Lake beat Seattle 6-5 in the tiebreaker after a scoreless game to eliminate the Sounders in the opening round of the MLS Cup playoffs Tuesday night.

Real Salt Lake won despite failing to record a shot in the 120 minutes of regulation and extra time. It was the first time in league history a team failed to register a shot in a playoff match.

Despite all that, RSL was perfect in the shootout — and David Ochoa saved Kelyn Rowe’s attempt in the sixth round. Glad’s winning shot was deflected by Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei, hit one post, rolled to the other and trickled over the goal line for the winning score.

Real Salt Lake will face Sporting Kansas City in the Western Conference semifinals Sunday.

The Sounders outshot RSL 21-0 over the 120 minutes, but only three of their shot attempts were on target and Ochoa was rarely threatened. Seattle had won its previous 15 home playoff matches and had reached the past two MLS Cup finals.

Real Salt Lake won despite playing without captain Albert Rusnak after he tested positive for COVID-19.

NASHVILLE SC 3, ORLANDO CITY 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored his second goal of the game in the 74th minute and Nashville beat Orlando.

Nashville will play the Philadelphia Union on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Mukhtar, who has 18 goals this season, has scored three in four playoff appearances.

Jhonder Cádiz capped the scoring with a stoppage-time goal.

Daryl Dike headed in a corner kick for Orlando in the 14th minute. Mukhtar tied it in the 21st on a deflected shot from distance.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-24 17:52 GMT+08:00

