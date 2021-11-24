Alexa
Envoy to US, digital minister to represent Taiwan at Biden's Summit for Democracy

Audrey Tang to share nation's experience leveraging 'digital democracy' to improve governance

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/24 16:44
Taiwanese Representative to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim. 

Taiwanese Representative to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese envoy to Washington Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) will represent the country at the inaugural Summit for Democracy, which will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next month.

The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday (Nov. 23) published its list of invitees to the international Summit for Democracy, and Taiwan is among the 110 countries asked to take part in the first-of-its-kind event, which will unfold virtually Dec. 9-10. The organizers are currently in talks with members of governments, civil society, the private sector, and other actors to devise "bold, practicable" ways to uphold three themes: resist authoritarianism, tackle corruption, and support human rights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) revealed via press release on Wednesday (Nov. 24) that Representative Hsiao will attend on Taiwan's behalf to exchange views on ways to commit to the three themes of the conference. She will be joined by Tang, who will also highlight the country's experience using "digital democracy" to enhance governance.

Thanking Biden for the invitation, the ministry said it is an acknowledgment of Taiwan's ongoing promotion of democracy and human rights, such as the country's National Human Rights Action Plan, participation in the Global Cooperation, and the U.S.-Taiwan Consultations on Democratic Governance in the Indo-Pacific held Nov. 15.

The summit will take up "challenges and opportunities facing democracies," according to the State Department, as well as "provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights."
Updated : 2021-11-24 17:50 GMT+08:00

