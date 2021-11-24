TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong awarded the Autonomous Vehicle System Advisory Project at Hong Kong International Airport

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 November 2021 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong has been awarded the Autonomous Vehicle ("AV") System Advisory Services Contract for Airport Autonomous Transportation System ("AATS") by the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AA). This is expected to be the first commercial autonomous transportation system in Hong Kong and also the first TÜV Rheinland Greater China autonomous vehicle system advisory project.





TÜV Rheinland's international team of experts on connected and automated driving possessing many years of professional experience in the automotive industry will deliver the consultancy services in AVs, Vehicle-to-everything (V2X), cybersecurity, functional safety and vehicle type & engineering approval.

AVs are commonly driven utilizing digital technology without any human intervention, and driverless assistance systems use advanced technology to recognize and interact with their environment. More than merely recognizing their environment, AVs also need to interact and communicate with other vehicles, infrastructure facilities and passengers.

As a leading international provider of technical services, TÜV Rheinland has over a century of experience in automotive testing. We continue to take part in and bear witness to the development of new industry technologies. For the smart transport sector, our services include automotive functional safety, information security, whole vehicle and component product testing and certification, certification and testing of onboard wireless communications, safety assessments for domestic/foreign autonomous vehicles, safety assessments for autonomous driving courses, and independent verification and validation for smart transportation services.

Airportcity Link's Airport Autonomous Transportation System





A series of projects at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) are being implemented progressively as part of the "Airport City" development, a blueprint which entails an investment of over HK$40 billion in the 10 years to 2030 by the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AA) to enhance the airport's capacity and functionality while at the same time transforming it into a new landmark and propelling the economic development of Hong Kong and the region. The AA plans to introduce an autonomous transportation system on the Airportcity Link (ACL) to connect the Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities (HKBCF) Island and SKYCITY, and extend the system to Tung Chung town centre.