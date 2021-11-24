Taiwanese student beaten for denting Maserati to leave hospital

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A college student who was savagely beaten after a minor collision with a Maserati on Nov. 7 has improved enough to be released from the hospital on Thursday morning (Nov. 25).

Song's mother announced on Wednesday that her son is continuing to recover from his injuries and that he will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday when he can begin to recuperate from home. She expressed her gratitude for everyone's help and concern.

Regarding his physical condition, Song's mother said that his ears and hearing have recovered. However, he has relatively serious eye problems including strabismus and diplopia, and after being released from the hospital, Song will need to continue to go back for follow-up consultations with neurologists, ophthalmologists, and otolaryngologists.

On Nov. 7, Song was driving a white Volkswagen carrying four passengers when he grazed the side of a black Maserati while changing lanes at the intersection of Taiwan Boulevard and Henan Road in Taichung's Xitun District. The 25-year-old driver of the Maserati, Lee Weu-lin (李韋霖), leaped out of the car, along with 23-year-old passenger Chang Tun-liang (張敦量) and 19-year-old passenger Chen Chin-hao (陳勁豪).

Chang allegedly dragged Song out of his car and began to bash him on the head with a baseball bat. Lee and Chen also allegedly joined in on the assault.

According to Shen Chiung-chi (沈炯祺), director of the Neuromedicine Center at Taichung Veterans General Hospital, Song fell into a moderate coma as he was sent to the emergency room, with a Glasgow Coma Scale score of 7. The doctor said that it was fortunate Song had been treated quickly, had blood clots removed, and had his intracranial pressure lowered with medication.

By Nov. 12, Song's condition had improved and was no longer considered life-threatening. During his rounds that morning, Shen said he called Song by his name and that Song nodded in response.

Shen said that if his condition continued to improve over the next two to three days, Song would be transferred to the general ward. By Nov. 15, Song had been extubated and relocated to the general ward.

The three suspects were arrested on Nov. 10 and detained on suspicion of attempted homicide, interference with public order, making threats, and causing injury.