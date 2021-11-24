Economou lifts Seattle U over Pacific Lutheran 89-40

SEATTLE (AP) — Rip Economou had a career-high 20 points as Seattle romped past Pacific Lutheran 89-40 on Tuesday night.

Economou made 6 of 8 3-pointers for the Redhawks (5-1), who won their fifth straight game. Darrion Trammell had 12 points. Joe Wall added 11 points, while Viktor Rajkovic scored 10.

Brett Williams had 11 points for the Lutes. Sean McCurdy had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com