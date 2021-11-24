Chief suspect in massive Taiwan heroin catch fled to China

Premier Su Tseng-chang (second left) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (third left) inspecting a record heroin haul. Premier Su Tseng-chang (second left) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (third left) inspecting a record heroin haul. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The chief suspect behind the smuggling of NT$5 billion (US$180 million) worth of heroin from Thailand into Taiwan fled to China, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 24).

The 1,172 bricks weighing a total of 447 kilograms had been hidden inside wooden blocks, with their discovery last month described as the largest haul of heroin ever found on Taiwan’s mainland, the Liberty Times reported.

The alleged mastermind of the operation, a man named Lin (林), was a member of the Bamboo Union, one of Taiwan’s most powerful organized crime groups. He maintained close connections with figures operating in the “Golden Triangle,” the area on the border between Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar with a history of drugs production.

In September, gang members reportedly packaged the heroin inside wooden blocks, which were then shipped to Taichung Port in central Taiwan. Lin sent a truck to move the drugs into a warehouse in Taishan, New Taipei City, the report said.

On Oct. 20, police raided the site as well as other locations in Taipei City, Keelung, and Yilan, leading to the detention of seven suspects, including an Australian national. However, by that time, Lin had already left the country and was believed to be hiding in China, according to police.

Investigators found the heroin by sending 2,500 wooden blocks through the X-ray, with 100 blocks containing packs of drugs marked with an imprint in Chinese and English reading “Double UOGlobe Brand” and the claim the product was “100% pure.”

On Wednesday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), a former national police chief, took part in a news conference where they inspected the drugs and issued rewards to the officers who had discovered the operation.