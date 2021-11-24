Alexa
Taiwan's new army recruits save coach bus after driver faints

Coach bus carrying 43 new recruits nearly loses control on freeway after driver suffers heart attack

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/24 14:57
Two army recruits safely brings a coach bus to a stop on the freeway after its driver passes out. (National Highway Police Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two new army recruits have been commended for taking over the wheel and saving a coach bus from an accident after the bus driver collapsed due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday (Nov. 21).

The incident occurred on National Freeway 1 near Hukou, Hsinchu County, when the 56-year-old driver surnamed Lin (林) passed out soon after new recruits seated near the front noticed the vehicle shaking and veering off course. One of them, surnamed Hsu (許), immediately left his seat to grab the wheel and sought help from his peer surnamed Hung (洪), UDN reported.

Hung moved Lin from the driver’s seat as Hsu held on to the wheel, working with Hsu to slow down the vehicle while switching on both turn signal indicators to warn cars behind the bus. According to CNA, the coach bus was driving through a curving downhill slope at the time.

Lin, who was sent to the hospital after first responders arrived, eventually died from the cardiac arrest. UDN cited the National Highway Police as saying that prior to passing out, he did all he could to brake and move towards the shoulder.

Both Hsu and Hung recently began serving on Nov. 4 and are in their early 20s, having just graduated from college. Neither had any experience driving coach buses, per UDN.

The National Highway Police sent officers to personally thank Hsu and Hung with gifts at the camp where they are being trained. Their superior told reporters the heroic act will be recognized in the army.

Hsu and Hung accept gifts and thanks from the National Highway Police. (National Highway Police Bureau photo)
Updated : 2021-11-24 15:22 GMT+08:00

