Langlais leads South Carolina Upstate past SC State 82-78

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 12:15
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ahmir Langlais came off the bench to score 15 points to carry South Carolina Upstate to an 82-78 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Josh Aldrich had 12 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (2-3). Bryson Mozone added 11 points. Mysta Goodloe had 11 points.

Edward Oliver-Hampton had 19 points for the Bulldogs (1-6). Latavian Lawrence added 15 points. Antonio TJ Madlock had 13 points.

Cameron Jones, who led the Bulldogs in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6). Rakeim Gary, the Bulldogs' second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

