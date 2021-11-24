Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis scores 30, Wisconsin holds off No. 12 Houston 65-63

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/24 12:05
Davis scores 30, Wisconsin holds off No. 12 Houston 65-63

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnny Davis scored a career-high 30 points and Wisconsin beat No. 12 Houston 65-63 in the Maui Invitational semifinals Tuesday.

The Cougars erased a 20-point halftime deficit and cut Wisconsin’s lead to two on Kyler Edwards’ 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. With the final possession, Jamal Shead drove baseline and passed to Edwards, who wasn’t expecting the feed, costing Houston a chance at a final attempt.

Davis finished 10 of 18 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and was 6 for 6 at the free throw line.

Tyler Wahl had nine points and seven rebounds for the Badgers (4-1).

Houston (4-1) was led by Edwards, who had 18 points — 15 in the second half via five 3-pointers. Marcus Sasser added 11.

NO. 14 ILLINOIS 72, KANSAS STATE 64

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Alfonso Plummer scored 21 on seven 3-pointers and Illinois held off pesky Kansas State in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic.

Plummer finished 7 of 9 from beyond the arc and the Illini (3-2) went 12 for 26 from 3-point range as they bounced back from a 71-51 loss to Cincinnati in the semifinals and avoided their third consecutive loss.

It came at a cost, though: Trent Frazier, who scored 23 points against Marquette but was held scoreless by the Bearcats, hurt his left knee midway through the second half. The Illini guard was 0 for 5 from the field but had five assists at the time.

Markquis Nowell scored 19 points and Nijel Pack had 15 for the Wildcats (2-2), who committed just four turnovers.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-24 13:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault