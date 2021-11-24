Alexa
Vietnamese man fatally stabs wife in New Taipei, attempts suicide

  105
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/24 13:27
(New Taipei City Police Department photos)

(New Taipei City Police Department photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese migrant worker is being investigated for homicide (殺人罪) after he allegedly fatally stabbed his Vietnamese wife in a fit of jealous rage.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Nov. 23), police received a report of a suspected homicide at a residence in New Taipei City's Xizhi District.

A man surnamed Pham (范) is said to have become enraged when he suspected that his wife, surnamed Luu (劉), was having an affair. He allegedly stabbed her to death and then tried to commit suicide with the blade.

According to a police investigation, the 40-year-old Pham and the 25-year-old Luu are both Vietnamese migrant workers. Pham reportedly suspected that his wife was having an affair with another man and began to engage in an argument with Luu in a container home at around 11 p.m. on Fude 1st Road.

Police officer standing outside scene of crime. (New Taipei City Police Department photo)

Pham became so enraged during the argument that he allegedly stabbed her to death with a fruit knife and fled the scene. When police arrived, they found Luu lying in a pool of blood, with stab wounds to her chest and other parts of her body.

As it was clear that Luu was deceased, the police set up a cordon around the scene and forensic personnel began to collect relevant evidence. After police tracked Pham's movements, they found him lying in a bed in a migrant worker dormitory with a self-inflicted knife wound on his neck.

Police found that Pham had used a cleaver to cut a 10-centimeter-long wound on the right side of his neck. However, after he was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, doctors said that his condition has stabilized and his wound is no longer considered life-threatening.

The Shilin District Prosecutor's Office is now investigating Pham on suspicion of committing homicide.

Cleaver that Pham used to cut his neck. (New Taipei City Police Department photo)
