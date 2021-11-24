Eleby's 5 TD throws lead W. Michigan past No. Illinois 42-21

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Kaleb Eleby threw five touchdown passes, four of them to Skyy Moore, and Western Michigan defeated Northern Illinois 42-21 on Tuesday night.

Eleby completed 21 of 26 passes for 338 yards. Moore caught 12 for 206 yards. Sean Tyler had 17 carries for 115 yards and scored the Broncos' sixth touchdown.

Eleby and Moore connected for scores three times in the first half as Western Michigan took a 28-7 halftime lead.

Northern Illinois managed just nine first downs and 31 yards passing. The Huskies ran for 268 yards but lost two fumbles. Senior fullback Clint Ratkovich had a 96-yard touchdown run in his final home game. Antario Brown had TD runs of 44 and 41 yards.

The Huskies (8-4, 6-2) had already clinched the MAC Western Division championship and will play for the league title for the eighth time in the past 12 seasons. They will be seeking their fifth championship in that span.

Western Michigan (7-5, 3-4) picked up its sixth win against FBS competition.

Rocky Lombardi, the Huskies' regular starting quarterback, did not play on Tuesday.

