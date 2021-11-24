Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Eleby's 5 TD throws lead W. Michigan past No. Illinois 42-21

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 11:53
Eleby's 5 TD throws lead W. Michigan past No. Illinois 42-21

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Kaleb Eleby threw five touchdown passes, four of them to Skyy Moore, and Western Michigan defeated Northern Illinois 42-21 on Tuesday night.

Eleby completed 21 of 26 passes for 338 yards. Moore caught 12 for 206 yards. Sean Tyler had 17 carries for 115 yards and scored the Broncos' sixth touchdown.

Eleby and Moore connected for scores three times in the first half as Western Michigan took a 28-7 halftime lead.

Northern Illinois managed just nine first downs and 31 yards passing. The Huskies ran for 268 yards but lost two fumbles. Senior fullback Clint Ratkovich had a 96-yard touchdown run in his final home game. Antario Brown had TD runs of 44 and 41 yards.

The Huskies (8-4, 6-2) had already clinched the MAC Western Division championship and will play for the league title for the eighth time in the past 12 seasons. They will be seeking their fifth championship in that span.

Western Michigan (7-5, 3-4) picked up its sixth win against FBS competition.

Rocky Lombardi, the Huskies' regular starting quarterback, did not play on Tuesday.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-24 13:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault