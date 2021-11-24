Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas Tech routs Omaha 96-40 behind Shannon Jr

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 11:28
Texas Tech routs Omaha 96-40 behind Shannon Jr

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrance Shannon Jr. scored 18 points and Texas Tech beat Omaha 96-40 on Tuesday night.

The 56-point margin of victory ranks fifth in program history. The Red Raiders beat Nicholls State by 72 points in the 2002-03 season.

Shannon sank 6 of 11 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — for the Red Raiders (5-0). Davion Warren added 14 points. Adonis Arms scored 10 points off the bench, while reserve Daniel Batcho had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Texas Tech led 43-20 at halftime and used a 21-0 run in the second half to take a 74-27 lead with 9:06 left to play.

The Mavericks (1-4) didn't have a double-figure scorer. Omaha was outrebounded 45-26 and outscored in the paint 54-10.

Texas Tech played without Kevin McCullar — their leading rebounder and No. 3 scorer — because of a non-COVID-related illness. McCullar is averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-24 13:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault