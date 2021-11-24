Taiwan and US hold economic talks in virtual meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei and Washington held the second annual 2021 U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD) on Monday (Nov. 22).

The dialogue was arranged by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States. Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez led the talks, according to an AIT press release.

Taiwan was represented by TECRO, Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠), Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺), and other representatives. On the American side, Under Secretary Fernandez and AIT were joined by representatives from across the U.S. government for the talks.

The meeting featured talks on supply chain resiliency, countering economic coercion, promoting the digital economy, strengthening 5G network security, and furthering collaboration in several science and technology fields, the press release said. The talks focused on economic progress between the two countries over the last year and identified areas for future cooperation.

The first EPPD talks were held in Washington, D.C. in November 2020 with the idea of furthering cooperation on a host of economic issues and forging closer ties between Taiwan and the U.S.