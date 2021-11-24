Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan and US hold economic talks in virtual meeting

Dialogue centers on economic progress between Taipei, Washington identifies areas for future cooperation

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/24 12:48
Taiwan and U.S. flags (Getty Images)

Taiwan and U.S. flags (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei and Washington held the second annual 2021 U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD) on Monday (Nov. 22).

The dialogue was arranged by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States. Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez led the talks, according to an AIT press release.

Taiwan was represented by TECRO, Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠), Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺), and other representatives. On the American side, Under Secretary Fernandez and AIT were joined by representatives from across the U.S. government for the talks.

The meeting featured talks on supply chain resiliency, countering economic coercion, promoting the digital economy, strengthening 5G network security, and furthering collaboration in several science and technology fields, the press release said. The talks focused on economic progress between the two countries over the last year and identified areas for future cooperation.

The first EPPD talks were held in Washington, D.C. in November 2020 with the idea of furthering cooperation on a host of economic issues and forging closer ties between Taiwan and the U.S.
EPPD
2021 EPPD
U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue

RELATED ARTICLES

US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue to avoid topic of pork
US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue to avoid topic of pork
2021/11/22 13:42
Supply chains to feature in US-Taiwan trade talks: Economics minister
Supply chains to feature in US-Taiwan trade talks: Economics minister
2021/11/22 12:33
2nd US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue announced
2nd US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue announced
2021/11/20 09:44
AmCham announces 2021 Taiwan White Paper
AmCham announces 2021 Taiwan White Paper
2021/06/23 19:24
AIT says US-Taiwan chip supply chain cooperation a priority
AIT says US-Taiwan chip supply chain cooperation a priority
2021/03/25 17:58

Updated : 2021-11-24 13:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault