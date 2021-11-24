Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Dutch legislators support Taiwan’s Interpol bid in landslide vote

‘International community has right to learn from Taiwan’s experience and opinion’: Dutch foreign minister

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/24 13:03
The Dutch House of Representatives. (Facebook, Tweede Kamer photo)

The Dutch House of Representatives. (Facebook, Tweede Kamer photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Dutch House of Representatives passed a proposal calling for the government to support Taiwan’s participation in the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), the Taipei Representative Office in the Netherlands reported Tuesday (Nov. 23).

Among the 150 representatives, an estimated 149 voted in favor of the proposal, and one was absent. This marks another round of active support for Taiwan from Dutch legislators, who in 2019 passed a bill to support the country's presence in international organizations.

Christian Democratic Appeal member Agnes Mulder and Reformed Political Party leader Kees van der Staaij made the proposal during a debate on foreign affairs budgets last week. The proposal highlighted Taiwan’s commercial and anti-crime partnerships with the Netherlands and the European Union and pushed for discussion on letting Taiwan join Interpol’s general assembly, other meetings, and relevant training programs as an observer.

The Taipei Representative Office in the Netherlands thanked the Dutch parliament for its support. It cited Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Ben Knapen as saying Taiwan should not be deprived of the right to access transnational criminal information, nor should the international community be deprived of the right to learn from Taiwan’s experience and opinion.
Netherlands
Taipei Representative Office in the Netherlands
Interpol
International Criminal Police Organization

RELATED ARTICLES

71 congressmen back Taiwan's participation in Interpol
71 congressmen back Taiwan's participation in Interpol
2021/11/19 12:31
Taiwan sent submarine to drills near disputed South China Sea island
Taiwan sent submarine to drills near disputed South China Sea island
2021/11/09 13:55
Taiwan, US, Japan discuss cooperation to fight cybercrime
Taiwan, US, Japan discuss cooperation to fight cybercrime
2021/10/06 17:58
Taiwan still pursuing INTERPOL membership
Taiwan still pursuing INTERPOL membership
2021/08/19 18:09
Dutch startup wins Taipei soft landing program in virtual pitch competition
Dutch startup wins Taipei soft landing program in virtual pitch competition
2021/07/23 12:40

Updated : 2021-11-24 13:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault