By Associated Press
2021/11/24 11:17
Parolin scores 12 to carry Lehigh past Columbia 79-72

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Dominic Parolin posted 12 points as Lehigh beat Columbia 79-72 on Tuesday night.

Evan Taylor had 18 points and six rebounds for Lehigh (1-4), which ended its season-opening four-game losing streak. Jeameril Wilson added 12 points. Jakob Alamudun had 10 points.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 24 points and six rebounds for the Lions (2-3). Liam Murphy added 10 points and nine rebounds. Patrick Harding had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-24 13:13 GMT+08:00

