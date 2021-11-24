Nashville advances past Orlando, faces Philadelphia Sunday

Orlando City forward Daryl Dike celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov... Orlando City forward Daryl Dike celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Orlando City forward Chris Mueller (9) joins the celebration after Daryl Dike scored a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS playo... Orlando City forward Chris Mueller (9) joins the celebration after Daryl Dike scored a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty, top, heads the ball over Orlando City midfielder Mauricio Pereyra (10) during the first half of an MLS playoff so... Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty, top, heads the ball over Orlando City midfielder Mauricio Pereyra (10) during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, left, and Orlando City defender Robin Jansson, right, vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS playoff socce... Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, left, and Orlando City defender Robin Jansson, right, vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville SC fans cheer during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match against Orlando City Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Phot... Nashville SC fans cheer during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match against Orlando City Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (1) stops a shot during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match between Orlando City and Nashville SC Tues... Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (1) stops a shot during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match between Orlando City and Nashville SC Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Orlando City defender Robin Jansson, left, and Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, right, battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS playoff so... Orlando City defender Robin Jansson, left, and Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, right, battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored his second goal of the game in the 74th minute and Nashville beat Orlando 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Nashville will play the Philadelphia Union on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Mukhtar, who has 18 goals on the season, has scored three goals in four playoff appearances.

Mukhtar was left alone along the right side and he cut back at the top of the 18-yard box past several defenders to get an open shooting lane for Nashville's first lead.

Jhonder Cádiz capped the scoring with a stoppage-time goal.

Daryl Dike headed in a corner kick for Orlando in the 14th minute as Nashville allowed a goal in the opening 20 minutes for the fifth straight match. Mukhtar tied it in the 21st on a deflected shot from distance.

