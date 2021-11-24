Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kennedy scores 21 to lift UMBC past American 98-67

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 11:15
Kennedy scores 21 to lift UMBC past American 98-67

BALTIMORE (AP) — Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 21 points as Maryland-Baltimore County easily beat American 98-67 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Boonyasith had 14 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (3-2). L.J. Owens added 12 points and six rebounds. Ray Salnave had 10 points.

Johnny O'Neil had 15 points for the Eagles (2-4), who have lost four games in a row. Matt Rogers added 14 points. Jaxon Knotek had 10 points.

Stacy Beckton Jr., whose 15 points per game entering the contest led the Eagles, shot only 1 of 7 overall.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-24 13:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault