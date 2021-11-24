Alexa
Edert lifts St. Peter's past Long Island-Brooklyn 64-62

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 11:13
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert registered 17 points as St. Peter's narrowly defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 64-62 on Tuesday night.

Daryl Banks III had 10 points for St. Peter's (1-2). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points. KC Ndefo had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Ty Flowers had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Sharks (0-4), who have now lost four consecutive games to start the season. Eral Penn added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Isaac Kante had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-24 13:13 GMT+08:00

