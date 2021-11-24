Taiwanese diva A-Mei to return to Taipei Arena after 7 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese pop star A-Mei (張惠妹) is reportedly holding a concert in Taipei Area next year after a seven-year hiatus.

UDN wrote Tuesday (Nov. 23) that A-Mei is making a comeback in the multipurpose stadium in Songshan District with performances slated for March or April.

The singer’s manager, Isaac Chen (陳鎮川), confirmed that A-Mei is preparing for new concerts and is “highly likely” to stage one in the capital. He did not, however, elaborate on when or how the shows would take place, per CNA.

There are production issues that need to be worked out between A-Mei’s overseas teams, and the equipment and personnel involved in the concerts are still being arranged due to COVID-19 rules. An announcement will be made as soon as details become clear, Chen added.

A-Mei has allegedly been blacklisted by Taipei Arena since 2015, when her performances as part of the Utopia World Tour sparked complaints from local residents.

They were irked by the noise and vibrations caused by fans dancing and singing along with the artist. This led to the stadium's rule that concerts exceeding 63 decibels of volume will result in fines or electricity being cut off.