Kensmil carries Stephen F. Austin past Buffalo 79-78

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 10:44
RIVIERA MAYA, Cancun (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 20 points as Stephen F. Austin narrowly defeated Buffalo 79-78 in the Cancun Challenge - Riviera Division on Tuesday night.

David Kachelries had 15 points for Stephen F. Austin (4-1). Sadaidriene Hall added 14 points. Roti Ware had 12 points.

Ronaldo Segu made two free throws to give Buffalo a 75-74 lead near the 2-minute mark but the Bulls did not score again until his 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

Segu scored a career-high 25 points for the Bulls (2-2). Maceo Jack added 13 points. Jeenathan Williams had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-24 12:17 GMT+08:00

