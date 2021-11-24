Alexa
Toledo narrowly beats Tulane 68-67

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 09:14
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — JT Shumate had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Setric Millner Jr. added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Toledo held off Tulane 68-67 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Rollins chipped in 16 points for the Rockets (4-1).

Jalen Cook had 25 points for the Green Wave (2-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-24 10:47 GMT+08:00

