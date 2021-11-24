Four Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four People’s Liberation Army (PLA) fighter jets briefly entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Nov. 23), marking the 22nd intrusion this month.

Four Shenyang J-16 fighter planes flew into the southwestern corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent interceptor aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese airplanes.

China has sent aircraft into the identification zone every day this month except for on Nov. 3. A total of 113 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in the zone so far for the month.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 23. (MND image)